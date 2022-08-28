Animal Cookies Recalled, Might Contain Metal

Animal crackers are supposed to be friendly, rewarding and without issue. Sadly, a new recall has encroached on the animal cracker kingdom, and it's affecting one of the more delicious varieties.

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily issuing a recall to the Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies due to the possibility of metal contamination. The recall deals with the 44-ounce variety that comes in a clear plastic jug that resembles a teddy bear. The best-by date affected is 21FEB2023, jug lot number Y052722, case lot number Y052722, with a time stamp from 15:00 to 23:00 and UPC of 085239817698.

RECALL: 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target may contain METAL! This product was distributed nationwide. Objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. pic.twitter.com/xOCNVwXdXB — Alexa Farrell (@AlexaNFarrell) August 26, 2022

No other lots or products related to the white fudge variety of animal cookies are affected by the recall. The tainted product was shipped to Target stores nationwide, according to the FDA.

The metal contamination that sparked the recall is metal wire that made its way into some of the cookies. Metal and other foreign objects can represent a serious health threat if swallowed, including lacerations and injuries to the inner gastro system.

If a consumer has purchased the white fudge cookies, they should stop consuming them immediately and return them to the store for a full refund. Or they should destroy the cookies and move on to their next snack of choice. If consumers have questions about the recall should reach out to D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc by phone at 888-480-1988. The office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

While these animal cookies still look harmless and delicious, chances shouldn't be taken. Potentially swallowing metal can have serious consequences.