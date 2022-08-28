Beer Recall Issued, Agency Cites Illness and Injury Hazard

Another concerning government recall was just shared that international drinkers should be made aware of. Saturday, we reported of a whiskey decanter set being recalled, but this latest notice affects those who stick to beer. On Saturday, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand, the government agency that is similar to the U.S.'s FDA of USDA, shared a troubling notice of a popular beer being pulled from shelves. Eagle Bay Brewing Company is recalling its Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans "due to secondary fermentation."

While the details of how this secondary fermentation occurred have not been made public, it means that the beer in question could contain "excess alcohol and carbonation" compared to the intended product. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand warns this beer "may cause illness/injury if consumed." Coles and Woolworths stores in Western Australia were the point of purchase of these cans, which would have a "Best Before" date of April 19, 2023 (printed as BB 19/04/23).

(Photo: Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

The agency reiterated that those in possession of these Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans should not drink them. Instead, consumers can "return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund." They are also directed to contact Eagle Bay Brewing Company (enquires@eaglebaybrewing.com.au) with any further questions or comments. The company can also be reached via phone at 08 9755 3554.

