Popeyes Adds New Sweet Treat to Menu

Something sweet has just arrived to Popeyes! The Louisiana-style chicken chain is trying their shot at a popular French pastry, officially introducing the new Wild Berry Beignets.Currently available at select locations, according to Chew Boom, the new beignets feature a French pastry that’s fried to order, filled with a sweet wild berry sauce, and coated in powdered sugar.

The Wild Berry Beignets arrive on the menu at select locations more than two years after the restaurant chain first introduced Beignets. In December 2020, Popeyes rolled out Chocolate Beignets nationwide. Similar to the Wild Berry Beignets, the chocolate version consisted of a deep-fried French pastry filled with melted Hershey’s chocolate and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

The new Wild Berry Beignets will be a perfect end-of-Lent treat for those who gave up sweets and are in one of markets where the dessert is being sold. The Fast Food Post reported that the treat is currently only available at select locations in California, Illinois, and New York, and it is unclear if Popeyes plans to expand the Wild Berry Beignets’ reach. Where it is available, the beignets come in 3-, 6-, and 12-piece orders for $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49.

The Wild Berry Beignets is just the latest item to join the Popeyes menu amid the ongoing Lenten season. The chain recently welcomed back its Cajun Flounder Sandwich. Now available at Popeyes locations nationwide, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich begins with the main component: flounder. Sourced from the Pacific Ocean, the flounder filet light, flakey and seasoned in a blend of Cajun classic and spicy seasoning. It is fried and topped with barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce and served on a buttery toasted brioche bun. This year, though, the annual fish sandwich offering comes in two varieties, with guests able to choose from classic or spicy.

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich is Popeyes’ play in the 2022 fast food seafood season. An annual affair, seafood season comes around every year around Lent, a period of time during which those who observe Lent abstain from eating meat on Fridays leading up to Easter. As a result, many fast food restaurant chains opt to cater their menu with seafood offerings, with most chains now offering limited-time fish sandwiches. Some fast-food chains, such as McDonald’s, keep their fish sandwich offerings available year-round. You can find a complete list of fast-food restaurants offering fish sandwiches by clicking here.