Jack in the Box Brings Back 2 Fan-Favorite Menu Items

Jack in the Box is putting its famed hamburgers to the side in favor of another sandwich: the fish sandwich. The fast food restaurant chain has officially brought back its lineup of fish sandwiches for the 2022 seafood season, with both the Fish Sandwich and Deluxe Fish Sandwich now officially back on menus nationwide.

Jack in the Box’s Fish Sandwich begins with a crispy fish fillet that is topped with lettuce and tartar sauce and placed on a buttery bakery bun. The Deluxe Fish Sandwich takes things to the next level. The sandwich boasts two fish fillets, American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and tartar sauce all on a buttery bakery bun. Both sandwiches are available a la carte or as part of a combo served with a side and beverage. The sandwiches are now available at participating Jack in the Box locations nationwide for a limited time. Although prices vary, Brand Eating found the Fish Sandwich for $3.99 ($4.99 for a combo with small fries and drink) and the Deluxe Fish Sandwich for $5.99 ($6.99 for a combo).

Jack in the Box is just the latest fast food restaurant to add fish sandwiches to the menu. Just last month, Arby’s, known for having the beef, reintroduced its fish sandwich lineup to the menu alongside a third, all-new addition. The chain’s lineup includes the two returning staples, the King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich and Crispy Fish Sandwich, as well as the new Spicy Fish Sandwich, which kicks up the heat on the traditional fish sandwich with the addition of a spicy seasoned crispy fish fillet that is topped with diced fire-roasted jalapenos.

The string of fish sandwiches on fast food restaurant’s menu comes amid the Lenten season. During this period, those who observe Lent refrain from eating beef, pork, and chicken on Fridays leading up to Easter. Many instead opt for fish, resulting in what has become annual seafood seasons at all of the major fast-food chains, which capitalize on the fish boom during those meatless days ahead of Easter by introducing fish sandwiches and other seafood items to the menu. Some fast-food chains, such as McDonald’s, keep their fish sandwich offerings available year-round. You can find a complete list of fast-food restaurants offering fish sandwiches by clicking here.