Dairy Queen Brings Back Fan-Favorite Shake in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

Dairy Queen is getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day 2022 by welcoming back one of its most beloved menu items! Ahead of the big celebration, the fan-favorite ice cream chain has returned the Mint Chip Shake to menus nationwide. First introduced back in 2021, the Mint Chip Shake is viewed as DQ’s take on the beloved McDonald’s Shamrock Shake.

Chew Boom was first to confirm that the Mint Chip Shake is now back on menus. According to the outlet, the shake is now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time only, meaning it will only be around for a few weeks before disappearing sometime after St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. The delicious chilled treat features a blend of Dairy Queen’s signature vanilla soft serve, milk, crème de menthe, and chocolatey shavings, with a whipped cream topping, giving way to a “delightful” treat that a food blogger for The Impuslive Buy compared to other St. Patrick’s Day-themed chilled treats.

“It was cool and refreshing, like mint chocolate chip ice cream in liquid form… It reminded me of the chocolate pieces in any off-brand mint chocolate chip ice cream, only thinner,” the review read. “I have no complaints, but even if you have never been to Dairy Queen, you have had this shake before. I really enjoyed it, but it’s no different from a mint shake or ice cream anywhere else… If you want a mint shake and Dairy Queen is the closest, go for it. But any other place will do just as good a job.”

The Mint Chip Shake is just one of many green-colored and mint-flavored child drinks to hit menus in recent weeks. In the lead up to March 17, a number of fast food chains have added St Patrick’s Day shakes to the menu. Del Taco, for example, recently added the Mini Mint Shake and the Mini Mint M&M’s Shake to its menus. The Mini Mint Shake features mint-flavored syrup blended with their vanilla shake, while the Mini Mint M&M’s Shake boasts a vanilla shake base blended with M&M’s Candies and mint-flavored syrup.

As for the original shake that started the trend, McDonald’s has plans to bring the Shamrock Shake back to menus soon. According to the chain, the Shamrock Shake will make its annual return nationwide on Monday, Feb. 21. The shake is made from the chain’s vanilla soft serve, which is blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping, giving it a cool minty taste.