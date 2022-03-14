Popeyes Reveals Return of Its Fish Sandwich But With a New Twist

Popeyes may be known and loved for its fried chicken, but after kick starting the fast food chicken sandwich wars back in 2019, the beloved fast food restaurant chain has set its sights on something new: the 2022 seafood season. With Lent in full swing, Popeyes has officially welcomed back its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, though this time with a choice of classic or spicy flavor profiles, just like its famed Chicken Sandwich.

Now available at Popeyes locations nationwide, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich begins with the main component: flounder. Sourced from the Pacific Ocean, the flounder filet light, flakey and seasoned in a blend of Cajun classic and spicy seasoning. The fired filet is topped with barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce and served on a buttery toasted brioche bun. Although it was previously only offered in one variety, Popeyes has brought it back this year with two different options – classic or spicy, according to Chew Boom.

https://twitter.com/ChewBoom/status/1496439490797318148?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich first debuted nationwide back in 2021, two years after it was first tested. In 2019, the Louisiana-style chicken chain rolled out a test run of the sandwich, and it proved to be a massive hit, prompting Popeyes to expand the sandwich’s reach.

“After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards,” Sami Siddiqui, president of the Americas at Popeyes, said in a press release at the time. “At Popeyes, we don’t take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That’s why we’re proud to be serving up the most authentic Cajun Flounder Sandwich in QSR.”

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich is now available in both the classic and spicy flavor profiles at participating Popeyes locations nationwide. It carries a suggested price of $4.49. Popeyes Rewards members can receive 150 bonus points on each purchase of the Flounder Fish Sandwich. The sandwich is only available for a limited time and will likely disappear sometime after Easter on Sunday, April 17. The sandwich is one of several fish sandwiches currently available at fast food restaurants across the country as restaurant chains cater their menu to the Lenten season. You can find a full list of fast food restaurant chain fish sandwiches by clicking here.