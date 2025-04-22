Hailey Bieber Reveals Health Diagnosis

Hailey Bieber is suffering once again from ovarian cysts.

The 28-year-old model revealed that she had two cysts bothering her in a health update she posted on her Instagram Story on Monday.

“Currently have 2 ovarian cysts,” she wrote alongside a photo of her stomach alongside a frowning face emoji. Bieber added, “If you deal with ovarian cysts i’m right there with ya!”

Ovarian cysts are common and generally will go away without treatment within a few months, according to Mayo Clinic. Most of the time the cysts cause “little or no discomfort” and are harmless, but sometimes they can become twisted or rupture, which can cause symptoms including pelvic pain, fullness, pressure, and bloating.

The Rhode skincare founder previously shared her experience with ovarian cysts back in 2022, writing on Instagram at the time that she had one “the size of an apple” that was bothering her. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun,” she wrote at the time.

Bieber continued of her symptoms, “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional. Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

Earlier this week, Bieber shared a look inside her first Easter as a mom, posing with 7-month-old son Jack Blues, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber. Showing off photos of Jack wearing a bright yellow onesie with a blue bunny on it, the proud mom reflected on the last Easter she spent pregnant. “This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe,” she captioned the post, adding two rabbit emojis.