Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: All the Best Places for Your Friday Lent Meal

Easter is coming right around the corner and many across the globe participate in Lent around the same time. Observance means many will be going without beef, pork or chicken on Fridays. The avoidance of fish during the period isn’t new, but fast food restaurants making moves at the perfect time allows them to capitalize on the fish boom during those meatless days ahead of Easter. Many places already recognize this and change up offerings each year.

Some places like McDonald’s offer their fish options year-round, while other restaurants create new items for their menus for a limited time. There are tons of options at any highway stop or food court storefront you can come across in the U.S., but what’s so special this year? Scroll down to see some of the top fish sandwiches you can get your hands on this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Quiznos The Lobster Classic Sub And Old Bay Lobster Club

Quiznos has added its seasonal seafood options for lent with two sandwiches: the Lobster Classic Sub and the Old Bay Lobster. The first sub sandwich features lobster and seafood salad mix with shredded lettuce on butter-toasted Italian white bread with a lemon wedge garnish. The latter holds a lobster and seafood salad mix along with Old Bay seasoning, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo on a butter-toasted Italian white bread with the lemon garnish.

Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich

Following a successful first year, Popeyes is bringing back its Cajun Flounder Sandwich just in time for lent. It comes with the same warm buns as its famous chicken sandwich, but instead of the usual spicy mayo, the sandwich is topped with tartar sauce.

McDonald’s Filet O’ Fish

A clear McDonald’s staple, the Filet o’ Fish will comtinue to be available as usual. It is possible that your local McDonald’s could offer a BOGO deal or a two for $2, there are also some regional differences to look out for when ordering. Maryland for example has an Old Bay-flavored tartar sauce.

Del Taco Crispy Fish Tacos / Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed Quesadilla Taco

Del Taco’s fish taco offerings come battered in Sam Adams branded breading and all the typical fixings within the tortilla shell. You can also pick up the Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed Quesadilla Taco if regular fish isn’t up your alley.

A&W Restaurant’s Pub Baskets and Fried Cod Sliders

A&W chains are offering up a trio of pub baskets, featuring cod, shrimp or the fried cod sliders. Sometimes these drop in partnership with Long John Silver’s, particularly at locations that combined the two restaurants.

Arbys Crispy Fish sandwich and King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe

The meaty fast-food chain returns with its top-notch crispy fish sandwich for a limited time. In addition to their previous menu item, Arby’s will also offer a King’s Hawaiian Fish sandwich which comes with fish fillet, lettuce tomato, cheese, and tartar sauce on a King’s Hawaiian bun. Many reviews have named this the best fish you can order, so worth a shot.

White Castle Panko Breaded Fish Slider

White Castle is once again offering it’s Panko Breaded Fish Slider, including a special Every Friday until March 15, you can pick up a slider combo starting at just $5.