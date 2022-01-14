Popeyes Offers Big Savings With Return of Fan-Favorite Menu Item

The Popeyes menu is expanding, and its latest addition promises to offer guests a way to save some extra money! The beloved fast food chain, known for its long-standing roots in Louisiana-inspired home cooking, has officially returned the Popeyes $5 Big Box to menus nationwide, though fans will have to act fast, because the offer is only on the table for a limited time.

The Popeyes $5 Big Box, also known as the famous Popeye’s $5 Bonafide Big Box, allows guests the choice of two pieces of mixed bone-in chicken or three tenders. Serving up an extra awesome deal, the box also includes two regular sides and one biscuit, all for the price of just $5. There is a bit of a catch to that price, though, with Chew Boom noting that $5 price tag is only available for purchases made through the Popeyes mobile app and for online pickup orders. Those who order the Big Box inside or at the drive-thru will have to shell out $6. The $5 Big Box is now available at participating Popeyes locations nationwide for a limited time.

Over the years, Popeye’s has introduced a number of box specials, with the $5 Big Box having appeared on menus numerous times. Another of those box specials is the Butterfly Shrimp Tackle Box, which was last on the menu back in March 2021 and comes with eight premium butterfly shrimp, Cajun fries, a biscuit, and Popeyes signature cocktail sauce. Popeye’s said the box “has earned cult-favorite status.” The Popeye’s menu has also seen the addition of the Popeye’s Sampler, last on the menu in summer 2020. For $10, that box special contained two pieces of fried chicken, two chicken tenders, eight pieces of fried butterfly shrimp, two biscuits, and two regular sides.

Despite the love for the box specials, in recent years Popeye’s has made a name for itself in another corner of the fast food world: the chicken sandwich. The chain notably sparked the ongoing fast food chicken sandwich wars back in 2019 when it introduced its Chicken Sandwich. Shortly after the sandwich rolled out to restaurants nationwide, it sold out, and not long after, other fast food restaurants – including Chick-fil-A, KFC, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s – began launching their own chicken sandwiches. In the years since, the restaurants have continued the war, with Taco Bell, known for its Mexican-style cuisine, even getting in on the fun with the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. Popeyes, meanwhile, has continued to up the ante, over the summer introducing Chicken Nuggets.