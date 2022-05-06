Popeyes Adds New Chicken Sandwich to Menu

✖

More than two years after it kick-started the ongoing fast-food chicken sandwich wars, Popeyes is adding another player to the game. The Louisiana-style fast food restaurant chain began May by adding a new iteration of its fast-selling Chicken Sandwich, Popeyes officially dropping the new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich.

Dubbed Popeyes' "sauciest sandwich yet," the new chicken sandwich, sure to offer some stiff competition, begins with the chain's famous hand battered, and breaded chicken, which is topped with barrel cured pickles and the new buffalo ranch sauce. The all-new sauce, which takes center stage on the new menu item, features a creamy buttermilk ranch, kicked up with a zesty and buttery buffalo sauce. All of the mouth-watering ingredients are then served atop a buttery brioche bun.

(Photo: Popeyes)

"Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, said in a press release. "We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I'm especially excited to bring to our guests."

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is joining the Popeyes menu more than two years after the chain launched what would become the years-long chicken sandwich wars. Back in 2019, Popeyes added its now iconic classic Chicken Sandwich to the menu. That sandwich prompted long lines of guests out the doors hoping to place an order, and the sandwich quickly sold out. The sandwich proved so popular that Popeyes' competitors soon jumped on the chicken sandwich craze, with everyone from McDonald's to Burger King and even Taco Bell soon introducing their own variations of the chicken sandwich. In the years since, chicken sandwiches have remained a staple on fast food restaurants' menus nationwide.

The new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is now available at Popeyes location nationwide for a limited time alongside that classic Chicken Sandwich. It is available in-restaurant and for delivery and starts at a suggested price of $4.99. Popeyes Rewards members can receive 150 bonus points when ordering the new sandwich on the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com.