Popeyes Says Chicken Sandwiches Are Sold out Nationwide

Popeyes’ new chicken sandwiches have been the talk of the internet for the past week, but, tragically, the restaurant has announced that they are completely sold out of them nationwide. In a post on Twitter, Popeyes shared that they are thrilled that customers loved the sandwich so much, but the unfortunate side effect is that there are no more. However, they clarified that due to the response, they are bringing the chicken sandwich back permanently.

Fans have since replied to the post with a mixture of responses, with one writing, “Y’all sell chicken, how are y’all out of chicken nationwide? Make it make sense.”

“If I bring a raw chicken breast from @ChickfilA, will you remodel it into one of your delicious chicken sandwiches?” another person jokingly asked.

“That’s pretty bad you sold out of chicken sandwiches,” someone else said, “How do you sell out of something being made fresh..?”

While the Popeyes’ Twitter account says that they are currently all sold out of chicken sandwiches, a spokesperson for the company issue a statement to The Blast, explaining that they are actually projected to be all out of the sandwich by the end of the week.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” the spokesperson said. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the statement continued. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.”

“As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week,” the spokesperson added. “We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

“To be among the first to know when the Chicken Sandwich is available, download the Popeyes app in the App Store or Google Play and sign up for push notifications,” the statement concluded.

Popeyes’ customers who keep trying this week might find a location that still has some chicken sandwiches left, otherwise, fans will have to wait until it returns at a later date.