NBA Star Tristan Thompson Buys Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwiches for Everyone in Line

The biggest debate in America over the past two weeks has been about whether or not Chick-fil-A has the best spicy chicken sandwiches. Those that live in the southeastern United States have a soft spot in their hearts for the sandwich, but there is a rising group that is actually siding with Popeye’s in this debate. Well, the definitive answer to “which sandwich is better” will not be provided for a while, but that hasn’t prevented everyday Americans from flocking to their local restaurants in an effort to form an opinion.

Unfortunately for many, Popeyes has actually been running out chicken sandwiches recently. Lines will form around the block as eager diners wait to test out the spicy chicken sandwich, but they will be sent packing once it becomes apparent that there are no more in stock. This nearly happened once again recently, but NBA superstar Tristan Thompson came to the rescue. The Cleveland Cavaliers center saw a huge line forming at Popeyes, so he decided to buy a spicy chicken sandwich for everyone behind him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At this point, this gesture from Thompson makes it appear that he is clearly on the Popeyes train. Or he simply wanted to guarantee that those in line would not be leaving that particular restaurant disappointed.

Either way, having an NBA star buy sandwiches for those customers is ensuring that this fight between the chicken chains is remaining atop the news cycle in America. The back-and-forth hasn’t quite risen to the level of Backstreet Boys vs. *NSYNC or Tupac Shakur vs. Biggie Smalls, but the great chicken debate of 2019 is raging on unchecked.

With college football kicking off in full swing this upcoming weekend, it’s certainly guaranteed that the debate will only increase in ferocity. Chick-fil-A has been one of the biggest sponsors of the college football season in years past as the cow mascots have permeated seemingly every commercial on ESPN. Will there be an equal number of Popeye’s commercials that discuss the greatness of their chicken sandwich, or will Chick-fil-A continue to rule Saturday afternoons?

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter which chicken chain comes out victorious in this battle. Both have built a reputation for delicious sandwiches and can satisfy hunger when necessary.