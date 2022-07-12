Multiple Amazon Baby Products Recalled Over Serious Risks

Multiple products sold online at Amazon have been recalled after they were found to pose life-threatening risks to infants. "Urgent" recalls were issued over the past several months for both a mushroom teether and a Babyway baby bath seat, with both products now no longer available for purchase and consumers urged to immediately stop use of them.

The first product recall was issued on May 19. A notice posted by Gov.UK alerted consumers that an "urgent product recall" was issued by Amazon for mushroom teether products. The recall affects Mushroom Teether – 'Silicone Baby Teething Toys, Seeway Mushroom Teether Toys for Teething Baby Relieve Sore Gum, BPA Free Sensory Chew Toys" all image-identical products and includes dozens of ASIN, a full list of which can be found by clicking here. The recalled teether is a silicone teether shaped like a mushroom. It features a white stem and a blue top with antennae. The product was available for purchase in multiple colors via Amazon from Sept. 24, 2021.

The recall was issued after it was found "that the mushroom head can flip around creating a tight suction. If this suction is over the mouth of a child or infant, the child may suffocate." Sue to the risk of suffocation, the product does not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011. Although the product has since been recalled from end-users and removed from the online marketplace by Amazon, there is concern for consumers who purchased the teether. Those who did purchase the teether as advised to immediately stop the use of the teether and keep it out of the reach of children. Consumers can contact the distributor they purchased it from to request redress.

The second recall was issued on June 29 and affects Babyway baby bath seat sold via Boots, Amazon, and eBay. The bath seat is plastic and targeted for ages 6-12 months. It is mainly white with blue decorative markings on the support bar and features 4 suction pads. The recall impacts model PM2460 with barcode 501735304739, according to a recall notice posted by Gov.UK. The product was recalled because it presents a risk of drowning and does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005. Due to the that risk the baby seat poses to infants, consumers who purchased it are asked to return it to a Boots store for a refund. The product has since been removed by the online marketplaces Amazon and eBay.