Target Recalls Infant and Toddler Clothes Due to Choking Hazard

✖

Target announced a major recall of some infant and toddler clothing on Wednesday due to a potential choking hazard. The big-box retailer posted warnings on its website and Facebook page, saying that Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits present dangers to children. A company spokesperson told CNN that so far, no choking incidents have been reported.

Target reportedly found that the Cloud Island infant rompers and the Cat & Jack swimsuits both have the same snap-on fasteners, which can pose a danger to infants and toddlers. They are prone to break or detach from the clothing, meaning that a child may put one into their mouth and choke. Alternatively, the snaps could come off with enough force to lacerate a child. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reportedly announced these findings along with Target's recall.

Along with the recall, Target's spokeswoman said that the clothes were promptly removed from all store shelves and from the online store. The retailer had 299,000 rompers on sale between July of 2019 and October of 2020, ranging in sizes from newborn to 12 months. The swimsuits were sold from December of 2019 to October of 2020, in sizes ranging from 12 months to 5T. There were an estimated 181,000 of those sold.

Customers who have the recalled product can now bring them into any target location for a full refund. They can also claim their refund by calling Target Guest Relations by phone.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received 16 reports of snaps breaking so far. One report included word that a child was scratched by the breaking clasp, while another was pinched. Meanwhile, 27 reports of the same fasteners breaking off of swimsuits have come in, with one laceration.

Target's website shows that its most recent clothing recall before this was in March of 2018, but once again involved the Cat & Jack brand. At the time, the "Girls Star-Studded Jeans" were considered a safety hazard.

The recalls come as Target struggles through the coronavirus pandemic, along with many other retailers both big and small. The economic impact of the pandemic is hitting brick-and-mortar locations the hardest, and many are struggling to adapt quickly enough. Even if the businesses themselves can change, the alterations may put employees' livelihoods at stake due to significant shifts in consumer habits. Thankfully so far, Target has managed to avoid massive layoffs.