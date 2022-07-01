Children's Musical Instrument Recalled Over Choking Hazard

A musical children's toy sold at Primark stores in the United States has been recalled after it was found to pose a choking hazard to children. The retailer on June 16 issued a voluntary recall of the Primark Wooden Xylophone Toys after it was discovered that the feet of the Xylophone can become loose, posing a safety hazard to children.

Consumers were alerted to the recall in joint notices posted to Primark's website and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. According to those notices, the recall only impacts the Wooden Xylophone Toys, which have pastel-colored metal xylophone bars and a wooden percussion stick and is intended for children 10 months and older. The recall is limited in scope, with only about 450 units sold at Primark US stores located in the Northeast, Florida, and Chicago from March 2021 through October 2021 for about $3. Consumers can confirm if their xylophone is included in the recall through the Kimball No., which is located on the product packaging. The recalled Xylophone's Kimball No. is 7494501. Images of the recalled xylophones can be found by clicking here.

Primark initiated the recall after it "learned that the feet of the Xylophone can become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard to young children." Per the notice, no injuries have been reported to date. However, due to the risk the product poses to children, consumers are asked to "immediately stop using the recalled xylophone." In a FAQ page, Primark said that even if the product appears to be in full working order and the feet of the xylophone are not lose, the product should not be used. Primark said, "we are asking all users to immediately stop using this product and return it to us for a full refund."

Consumers who purchased the recalled xylophone should bring it back to their local Primark store to receive a full refund. No receipt is necessary and the xylophone can still be returned even if consumers have lost the wood stick that comes with it. Primark has advised consumers against simply throwing the recalled toy out, noting, "we are conducting this recall in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and Primark is required to collect the recalled Xylophones and certify their destruction. We are only able to issue refunds once the recalled products have been returned. Regardless, it is important that you stop using this product immediately."