The Children's Place Recalls Clothing Over Choking Hazard

The Children's Place has issued a recall of some infant rompers after they were found to pose a choking hazard to babies and young children. The recall, similar to a recall the children's clothing brand issued back in 2018, was issued on June 23 after the company received two incident reports of snaps on the rompers detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The recall covers Baby Boy Dino Rompers and Baby Boy Camo Rompers 2-Pack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Dino Romper is a blue short-sleeve featuring a dinosaur on the left chest and made of 100% cotton jersey. It has the style number 3031536, which can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the romper. The Camo Romper Two Pack, also made of 100% cotton jersey, includes one gray long-sleeve romper and one gray short-sleeve romper with black shoulders and sleeves. The style number is 3026902.

The products were sold in sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 6-9M, 9-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M, with the Baby Boy Dino Rompers available for purchase from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $25 at The Children's Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com and Amazon. The Camo Rompers Two Pack were sold at The Children's Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com and Amazon from January 2022 through June 2022 for about $35. Approximately 10,850 units were sold in the United States, with an additional 550 sold in Canada.

The rompers are being recalled due to the metal snaps on them, which can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. Due to the safety risk they pose, consumers who purchased the recalled rompers are urged to "immediately take the recalled rompers away from children." The rompers should instead be returned to any The Children's Place store for a full refund. The company is also sending an email notice to all customers who bought the product on the firm's website with instructions on how to receive a full refund for the recalled products.

The recall marks just the latest recall to target children's products. On the same day The Children's Place recalled the rompers, Richie House's "A Memory In"-branded children's robes, which were sold at Walmart, were recalled. The robes were not made to follow federal flammability standards, meaning they posed a risk of "burn injuries" to children. Earlier in June, Target recalled children's pajamas sold under the Cat & Jack brand because they failed to "meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children."