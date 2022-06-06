Target Recalls Kids Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

✖

Pajamas should keep people comfortable at night without having to worry. Unfortunately, a pajama set for children sold at Target stores can pose a shocking burn hazard. Target recalled the clothes on June 2, according to an announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The recall covers about 120,000 pajamas.

"The children's pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children," reads the recall notice. Customers should immediately take the clothes back to Target stores for a full refund. Parents who bought the clothes on Target.com can contact the company for a prepaid return label to return the pants for a refund. Target is also contacting customers who bought the pajamas about the recall. There have been no reports of burns linked to the recall.

(Photo: Target/CPSC)

The recall involves two-piece pajama sets with shirts and pants. They are sold under the Cat & Jack brand, with a unicorn print pattern and "Dream Away" printed on the long-sleeve, black shirt. The pants are white with black unicorns and black stars. The pajamas are 100% polyester and were sold in sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL for children. Each size has a different item number, listed inside the sewn-in side seam label on the pant and shirt. The pajamas were sold at Target stores and Target.com between October 2021 and March 2022 for about $15.

This is the latest clothes recall involving a burn hazard. Last week, Joey Clothing recalled its children's robes because they also failed to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear. The robes were made in Canada under the Leveret brand name. Many of the affected robes were sold through Amazon.com, but they were also sold at Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, and Joey Clothing directly. Customers should stop using the robes immediately. Consumers can cut the robes in half and send photo proof of the destroyed robes to productrecall@leveret.com. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full $35 refund, while those without will get a $30 refund.

Last month, Free Birdees recalled children's pajamas because they did not meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear as well. These pajamas were sold in three patterns, green tractor, green stripe, and tropical fish. The two-piece pajamas were made in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 12. Children should stop wearing the clothes immediately. Consumers can send photos of the destroyed clothes to hello@freebirdees.com for a full refund. Consumers can also contact the company at (800) 846-2780.