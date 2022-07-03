Walmart: Children's Clothing Recalled Over 'Risk of Burn Injuries'

Children's bathrobes sold on the Walmart website were recalled because they were not made to follow federal flammability standards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that the robes pose a risk of "burn injuries" to children. The robes were made in China for the brand Richie House.

The recall covers Richie House's "A Memory In"-branded pink children's robes made of 100% polyester, according to the CPSC's June 23 announcement. These are long-sleeved bathrobes with two front pockets and side-seam belt loops with matching belts. They were available in children's sizes 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14. The seam label has "100% polyester," "exclusive of trim," fabric product unit number FPU NO. AM003, and garment production unit number GPU NO. AM003-1 printed on it. The robes were available on Walmart.com between March 2021 and March 2022 for $22 to $28.

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers should no longer allow their children to wear the robes and should contact Richie House for a refund. They can be contacted on the phone at 855-748-6862 or via email at amemorycorp@gmail.com. Richie House also published a recall notice on its website. Consumers must include a photo of the robe destroyed and an image of the side seam label in email requests for a full refund. Walmart and Richie House are also contacting purchasers directly.

This is the latest recall involving children's clothes that could pose burn hazards. In early June, Target recalled children's pajamas sold under the Cat & Jack brand that featured a unicorn pattern and "Dream Away" printed on the shirt. The clothes were sold between October 2021 and March 2022. Like the Richie House bathrobes, these pajamas failed to "meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children," the CPSC said.

Kids Tales, a children's clothes brand sold on Amazon.com, recalled pajamas made for toddlers in various prints for the same violation of flammability standards, according to an announcement the CPSC published on June 30. The clothes were sold exclusively on Amazon.com between November 2021 and April 2022. The clothes were made in China. Consumers can contact Kids Tales at fzskmyyxgs@outlook.com for a recall and should include photos of the destroyed garments.