More Than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Products Recalled Due to E. coli Contamination

Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators and freezers after thousands of pounds of ground beef were recalled due to a serious health hazard. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday that Lakeside Refrigerated Services has issued a recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products due to potential E. coli contamination. The products, according to a recall notice, may be contaminated with E. coli O103, one of the rarer Shiga-toxin producing E. coli that has the potential to cause serious illness.

The recall impacts Lakeside Refrigerated Services ground beef products that ere produced from Feb. 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including in the states of Pennsylvania, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, New York, Illinois, and Washington, among others. The recall impacts various ground beef products, including rollstock and patties, in various sizes. Brands impacted by the recall include SEG and Thomas Farms, among others. A complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here, with labels for the ground beef products available here.

The recall was initiated after routine FSIS testing of imported products discovered possible E. coli O103 in some ground beef products. Although no confirmed reports of illnesses or other adverse reactions have been confirmed at this time, the FSIS said there is concern that the ground beef products could already be in consumers' refrigerators and freezers.

Escherichia coli, commonly abbreviated as E. coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. While some strains are harmless, others, including Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), such as O103, can make people sick. Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea and vomiting. Although most people recover within a week, some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. In rare instances, a more severe infection develops.

Due to the risk E. coli O103, which is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7, poses, consumers who have purchased the ground beef products included in the recall are urged not to consume them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with further questions regarding the recall can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-493-9042 or customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.