Milk Recall Issued Over E. Coli Contamination

Before you pour your morning bowl of cereal, you should double-check the milk in your fridge. Toboton Creek Dairy of Yelm, Washington announced a voluntary recall of some of its dairy products due to possible E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness.

The company issued the voluntary recall of its retail raw whole milk on Friday, Jan. 28 after routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) revealed the presence of toxin-producing E. coli in retail raw milk. The recalled products can be identified via their Best By dates and packaging. According to Toboton Creek Dairy, the products affected by the recall feature Best By dates of “2/1” though “2/9” and are bottled in half-gallon containers. They were sold at retail stores in Yelm, Washington and Olympia, Washington, as well as on-farm sales.

Escherichia coli, commonly abbreviated as E. coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. While some strains are harmless, others, including Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), can make people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some people may also experience a fever. Symptoms can appear three to four days after exposure to contaminated foods, though the CDC notes illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure. In rare cases, those diagnosed with STEC infection can develop a potentially life-threatening complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS develops about 7 days after symptoms first appear and symptoms include decreased frequency of urination, tiredness, and loss of pink color in the cheeks and the lower eyelids.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled raw milk are being urged not to drink the product and instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can contact Toboton Creek Dairy at 360-894-5691 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT.

The Toboton Creek Dairy raw milk recall marks just the latest food-related recall. In late January, Conagra Brands voluntarily issued a recall of two Wish Bone salad dressing flavors due to an undeclared allergen. Prior to that, Frozen Food Development voluntarily recalled specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach due to possible Listeria contamination. In the Toboton Creek Dairy raw milk recall, the company said they received no reports of illness related to the raw milk recall.