A meat manufacturer in Wisconsin recalled almost 15,000 pounds of beef sticks after they were mislabeled and did not include warnings about containing an allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced last week. The smoked beef sticks were made by Abbyland Foods, Inc., which is based in Abbotsford. There have been no reports of reactions due to the mislabeling, but inspectors are worried that consumers with allergies to milk could still mistakenly eat the production.

Abbyland Foods produced the affected batch of smoked beef sticks between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, 2021. The beef sticks’ packaging should have noted that they contain milk, a known allergen. The products are sold in 2-pound clear plastic packages with “Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks” printed on the labels. The sell-by dates listed are 11/15/2022 or 11/17/2022. They also includes the establishment number 1633B right under the sell-by date. The products were sent to stores nationwide.

The issue was found when Abbyland Foods received complaints about cheese in the product. The company then contacted FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of reactions connected to the issue, but anyone worried about an illness caused by a milk allergy should contact their healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some consumers may still have the affected product at home and stored away. Consumers should not consume them. They can throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can contact Abbyland Foods controller Paul Hess at (715) 223-6386, EXT. 7813.

The symptoms of a milk allergy can vary from person to person, notes the Mayo Clinic. Immediate symptoms include hives; wheezing; itching or a tingling feeling around the lips and mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue or throat; vomiting; shortness of breath; and coughing. Other symptoms that could develop over a longer period of time include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic in babies. It can also cause anaphylaxis. “Avoiding milk and milk products is the primary treatment for milk allergy. Fortunately, most children outgrow milk allergy,” notes the Mayo Clinic. “Those who don’t outgrow it may need to continue to avoid milk products.”

There have been other recalls of meat products in recent weeks. In December, Alexander & Hornung of St. Clair Shores, Michigan expanded a recall to include over 2.3 million pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The products were possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Eating food with the bacteria can cause listeriosis, a dangerous infection for people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, newborns, and older adults. You can find more information about that recall by clicking here.