Nearly 5,000 Pounds of Beef Jerky Recalled

Thousands of pounds of beef jerky have been after it was found the products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a notice on April 22 that Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC has recalled approximately 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products. The recall was issued after the problem was first discovered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, which then notified FSIS about the products. The FSIS determined following an investigation that the beef jerky products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by the USDA.

The recall includes seven beef jerky varieties that were produced from January 2020 through April 2022 and sold to consumers nationwide through websites and through retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The recall includes Tennessee Brown Bag original, spicy, peppered, teriyaki, hotiyaki sweet heat, dill pickle, and jalapeno dill varieties. Each of the seven recalled ready-to-eat beef jerky products were packed in brown zippered packages bearing the brand name and variety as well as "Best by" dates through April 2023. The recall affects the 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. bags. According to the FSIS, the products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. Images of the recalled products can be found here.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products, the FSIS said there is concern that some products may be in consumers' pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled Tennessee Brown Bag recalled beef jerky products are urged not to consume them and instead throw them away. The products can also be returned to the place of purchase. Those with further questions can contact Christopher Petriccione, Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, at 833-862-7696, ext. 701 or tnbrownbag@gmail.com.

This marks the second beef jerky recall in as many months, with approximately 1,600 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products recalled in March after they were deemed unsafe to eat. Boyd Specialties, LLC of Colton, California issued that recall after it was discovered the products were possibly contaminated with listeria. The recall impacted dozens of brands, including Texas Family Jerky, Humboldt Jerky Co., Smokehouse Jerky Co., Rebel's Gourmet, and Gold Mine Jerky Company. Thankfully, no illnesses were reported in connection to the recalled jerky products.