Lay's Potato Chips: 6 of the Weirdest Flavors Ever

Lay's Potato Chips have been a ubiquitous presence in American supermarkets for decades. The PepsiCo-owned brand has expanded to include hundreds of different flavors beyond the basic "Classic" flavor. Some of these have been successful, like the basic Barbecue flavor, but many others have been weird.

The company has been hit with recalls lately. On May 4, Frito-Lay recalled 146 bags of Lay's Classic Party Size Potato Chips and Lay's Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips sent to convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The bags were recalled because they didn't list warnings for milk ingredients from the sour cream and onion-flavored chips.

Last year, Frito-Lay recalled chips in Australia for undeclared allergens. The recall affected flavors not sold in the U.S., like Cucumber, Fried Crab, Roasted Fish, and Roasted Garlic Oyster. The Cucumber flavor is available in China and Canada. Seafood-themed flavors are popular throughout Southeast Asia.

Lay's has tested plenty of strange flavors throughout the years in the U.S. Some are still on the market, while others were only available for a limited time. Here's a look at six bizarre flavors.