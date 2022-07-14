Lay's Potato Chips Recall Due to Health Risk

Fans who can't have just one are being urged not to eat certain Lay's brand potato chips after they were discovered to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled four Lay's potato chips varieties after they were discovered to house undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.

The recall stems from Australia, where the affected products were sold at Asian grocery stores in Victoria only, according to a recall notice posted by Food Standards Australia New Zealand. In total, four separate chips are affected by the recall. They include Lay's Cucumber Flavor with "Best Before" dates of "26/07/202" and "22/09/2022," Lay's Roasted Garlic Oyster Flavor with a "Best Before" date of "29/07/2022," Lay's Roasted Fish Flavor with a "Best Before" date of "29/07/2022," and Lay's Fried Crab Flavor with a "Best Before" date of 05/12/2022." A notice shared by the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) reported that the chips were available for purchase in 70-gram sizes.

Food Recall 🚨 Allergen Alert 🚨1 Finger Pty Ltd are recalling a variety of Lay's Potato Chips (various best before dates) due to presence of an undeclared allergen (milk wheat or soy). The products have been available for sale at Asian grocery stores VIC. https://t.co/dOxAfXRsPF pic.twitter.com/OVBQBQnG3I — FoodStandardsAusNZ (@FSANZnews) July 4, 2022

The products were recalled "due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (milk, wheat or soy)." These ingredients pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers allergic to them, all of which are common food allergies. Signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction may occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of a product with the allergen and range from mild to severe. Although symptoms may vary from person to person, they commonly include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Milk is the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, to cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Due to the health risk the recalled products pose to some consumers, those who are allergic to milk, soy, or wheat are advised not to eat the recalled Lay's potato chips. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. The CFS said it "will remain vigilant and monitor for any new development and take appropriate actions when necessary," adding that an investigation into the recall is "ongoing."