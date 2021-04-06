Lay's Launches 3 New Chip Flavors Just in Time for Summer

✖

Lay's is kicking off the start of warmer weather by introducing three new summer-inspired chips. With an already impressive lineup of potato chips that includes everything from Sweet Southern Heat BBQ to Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice flavors, the beloved chip brand is reporting gearing up to expand that lineup with the rollout of Lay's Chile Mango, Wavy Jerk Chicken, and Summer BLT chips throughout the summer 2021 season.

First on the list, Lay's Chile Mango chip is a "tropical chip" that combines the flavors "of mango with the spice and tang of chile peppers," according to Best Products. The flavor will come in a pink bag bearing images of mangoes and limes. Lay's Wavy Jerk Chicken, set to be sold in a green bag, is an "island-y chip" that "combines traditional spicy, sweet, and smoky jerk flavor." To be sold in a blue bag with its name splashed across what appears to be a red-checkered picnic blanket, Lay's Summer BLT is a "picnic-ready chip" that combines "lettuce and tomato flavors with bacon taste."

At this time, it is unclear when exactly these new flavors will launch. While Lay's hasn’t yet confirmed the new flavors themselves, Best Products reports all three flavors were recently listed on SmartLabel.org, an online tool that gives consumers access to detailed product information, and, in this case, perhaps sheds a little light on products set to hit the store shelf in the future. According to their SmartLabel.org listings, Lay’s Chile Mango, Wavy Jerk Chicken, and Summer BLT chips will be available in 2 5/8-ounce and 7 3/4-ounce bags. When they do launch, however, they will not be here to stay, as they are a "limited summer flavor."

News of the new flavors is already generating some buzz online. After the Candy Hunting Twitter account shared that Lay's Chile Mango chips were recently listed on SmartLabel.org, chip lovers began weighing in, and it seems it may take a little more urging for some to snag a bag once the flavor is available. While one person chimed in with, "This sounds soooooo good !!!!!" and expressed hope the new flavor wouldn't be a U.S. exclusive, writing, "Hopefully in Canada too," another person wrote that it was a "hard pass" for them. Over on Candy Hunting's Instagram account, another person said, "we need the separation of chips and fruit."

Lay's Chile Mango, Wavy Jerk Chicken, and Summer BLT chips will be the latest addition to the brand’s flavor catalog. The brand has been around for more than 75 years, bringing about "a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face."