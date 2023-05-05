Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Health officials are urging chip lovers to put the bag down after certain Lay's brand potato chips were recalled. Frito-Lay on May 4 recalled dozens of bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips after the company received a consumer complaint alerting them to the fact that the chips pose a severe and potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. The chips contain milk, an ingredient that was not declared on the label.

The recall is limited in scale, only affecting 146 bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chip that were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Affected by the recall are 13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Party Size Potato Chips with UPC 028400310413, "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 18 Jul 2023, and code 766310622. Also included are 15 5/8-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips with UPC 0028400720151, "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 18 Jul 2023, and code 766310618. Numerous manufacturing codes are impacted. The full list of affected products and their various codes, as well as images of the recalled chips, can be viewed here. The products were available to purchase as early as April 16, 2023. No other Lay's products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

Frito-Lay issued the recall on Thursday, May 4 after receiving a consumer complaint. A subsequent investigation discovered that Lay's Classic Potato Chips may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. Milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. Signs and symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis.

The FDA reported that no allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported to date. However, due to the potentially life-threatening risk the chips pose, consumers who suffer an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are encouraged not to consume the product. The recalled chips should be discarded immediately.