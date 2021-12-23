Doritos Introducing New Flamin’ Hot Flavor to Ring in New Year

Doritos fans who were jealous of Cheetos fans do not have to worry any longer. Frito-Lay is bringing the Flamin’ Hot flavor to its Doritos line of tortilla chips. Earlier this week, the company announced Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips. It’s perfect for anyone hoping to give Santa Claus something spicy during his visit instead of boring chocolate chip cookies.

This is the latest Flamin’ Hot Doritos flavor, alongside Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon. These will be on supermarket shelves alongside Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which are not being discontinued. Earlier this week, Frito-Lay told Reuters they are “committed to making, moving and selling America’s favorite snacks. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos has not been discontinued.”

The Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch flavor mixes the beloved Cool Ranch taste with the Flamin’ Hot spicy sensation. “Doritos is no stranger to bold – whether it’s bold flavor, bold experiences or our bold fans that embody the Flamin’ Hot attitude,” Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. “With new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch, we took a legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations and injected it with a spicy new edge to bring consumers a tasting experience that’s on truly Another Level.”

The new Doritos flavor will be available nationwide and is expected to be available before the new year. You can get it either in 9.25 oz. bags for $4.79 and 2.75 oz. bags for $2.19.

For those looking for another way to eat your Doritos, rapper Cardi B shared a viral video earlier this month in which she dipped Nacho Cheese Doritos in BBQ sauce at 2 a.m. “This s— is really good,” she told her fans. “I’m not going to lie. S— done good. Y’all gonna love it, try it. Try it and tell me I’m right.” Cardi tried her mix when she decided to eat Doritos as a late-night snack, but BBQ sauce was all she had to dip it in. It would be fascinating to see if she feels the same enthusiasm after dipping the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos in BBQ sauce.