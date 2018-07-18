Lay’s Introduces 8 Local-Inspired Flavors of Potato Chips

Calling all potato chip fans — Lay’s has introduced eight brand new flavors of their classic snack, with each new option paying homage to a unique flavor found in various parts of the country.

Called the “Taste of America” series, options include Deep Dish Pizza, New England Lobster Roll and more, covering regions including the Midwest, Northeast and SoCal.

The new flavors will be available in late July and will only be offered in-store in their respective markets. However, customers can order any flavor of their choosing online.

Read on to find out which new flavors you can expect to see.

Cajun Spice

(Central Gulf)

Inspired by the bold flavors of Cajun cooking, the chips are seasoned with spices including garlic, paprika, onion and oregano. Judging by the chili on the cover of the bag, we’re going to go ahead and guess that this flavor packs a whole lot of punch.

Chile Con Queso

(Texoma, Mountain, SoCal)

Mexican inspired flavors are the name of the game with this option, with a bright yellow bag and cup of queso giving customers a clear taste of what they can expect. The bag describes this flavor as “legendary Tex-Mex taste of velvety cheddar queso with a dash of spice,” balancing cheese and spice in one excellent bite.

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice

(Mid-Atlantic)

A series of spices including Old Bay give these chips their seaside-inspired flavor, with the blue bag acting as a nod to the oceans that house the crabs whose flavor these chips are meant to evoke.

Deep Dish Pizza

(Heartland & Mid-America)

Enjoy the taste of Chicago with these chips, which make their meaning clear thanks to a succulent-looking pie on the front of the package. Plenty of marinara sauce is involved in these chips, which were inspired by Giordano’s pizza recipe.

Fried Pickles with Ranch

(Midwest)

Ranch dressing is a Midwestern staple, and fried pickles always pair perfectly with the creamy sauce. Somehow, those flavors have been packed into a potato chip, with one bite offering the next-best option when you can’t have the real thing.

New England Lobster Roll

(Northeast)

The second of two seafood-inspired options on this list, this flavor is inspired by the classic lobster shacks of the Northeast. Infusing a buttery roll and sweet lobster flavors into a crunchy potato chip was likely a tough task, and this is one flavor that’s up to the customer to decide whether the chips hit the mark.

Pimento Cheese

(Southeast)

Another cheese dip-related chip, Lay’s combined pimentos, cheddar cheese and cayenne pepper to create this Southeastern-inspired snack.

Thai Sweet Chili

(Pacific Northwest)

The last flavor on the list, the Thai Sweet Chili option was inspired by the food trucks of the Pacific Northwest and describes the taste as sweet chili sauce with a little bit of heat.

Photo Credit: Lay’s