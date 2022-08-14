Doritos Introduces New Flavors Inspired by Classic Condiments

Doritos fans who like to dip their chips in ketchup and mustard no longer have to do so thanks to Frito-Lay's new Doritos flavors. The brand announced Classic Ketchup and Spicy Mustard flavors on social media last week. Frito-Lay also announced "flavor swap" chips, which are now available nationwide.

The Classic Ketchup and Spicy Mustard flavors are only available online through Frito-Lay's Snacks.com. There, chip fans can put together a variety pack of different chip flavors or get multiple bags of their favorite flavors. The condiment-flavor chips will only be available for a limited time. Unfortunately, they are both out of stock as of this writing, so hopefully, there will be a restock soon. The Stranger Things-inspired Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese, Doritos Dinamita Flamin' Hot Queso Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips, and Doritos Tangy Tamarind Flavored Tortilla Chips are also out of stock.

Last week, Frito-Lay also announced another group of "flavor swap" varieties, similar to last year's lineup. The limited-time offerings mix flavors and brands in unexpected ways. The lineup includes Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese flavor, Lay's Cheetos flavor, Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch Flavor, and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion Flavor. The chips launched nationwide on Aug. 8.

"What makes the Lay's Flavor Swap lineup so much fun is the combination of flavors our fans know and love to create a new-but-familiar snacking experience," Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. "This year's newest addition combines our Kettle Cooked variety and the popular Fritos Chili Cheese flavor to make a powerful addition to an already stacked lineup. We're excited to re-release these iconic swaps after last year's success and to continue delivering the flavor experience our fans are looking and asking for."

It has been an exciting few months for Doritos fans. Frito-Lay revived the beloved 3-D chips in May to celebrate the new Stranger Things season. They even introduced a unique flavor, Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch. On Monday, the new Tangy Tamarind Doritos will be available. The taste is inspired by Tamarind, an ingredient common in Asian, Indian, and Hispanic cuisines. It gives the chip an "authentic, tangy flavor with a kick of heat and citrus," a Doritos rep told Thrillist. Last year, Frito-Lay released the Tangy Pickle and Tangy Ranch flavors, which must have sold well enough to inspire more tangy flavors.