TV Remote Recalled, 'Serious Injury or Death' Possible

New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment has issued a notice to recall a series of remote controls that may be hazardous to children. The product is a remote control supplied with the Furrion Entertainment System DV5700 & DV3300S. It is fitted to Jayco RVs manufactured between June 22, 2022, and March 22, 2023. According to the notice, the remote control is operated with button batteries, and its warning symbols and information are not securely attached to the product. The item was recalled because the battery compartment does not contain a captive screw design to ensure the compartment is resistant to being opened by children. If a young child is found to have access to button batteries and ingests them, they are very likely to suffer severe internal burns, which can cause serious injury or death.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment advises consumers to stop using the affected remote control immediately and store it away from the reach of children. A Jayco dealer or authorized service agent can accept returns directly from consumers. The nearest Jayco dealer or repair agent can be found at www.jayco.com.au by selecting the "Ownership" tab at the top of the page. On the Ownership page, scroll down and click on "Find a Service Agent," and follow the prompts to find a local agent. Consumers can also contact Jayco by email at campaigns@jayco.com.au. Back in January, the United States had its own electronics recall after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that it was recalling specific models of LG televisions due to a safety issue. While 22 complaints of stability and 12 reports of TV tipping have been reported so far, no injuries have occurred.

86-inch LG smart TVs can become unstable when assembled, resulting in tip-overs and entrapments that could cause injuries or death to children, according to the manufacturer. From March through Sept. 2022, these TVs were sold online and in-store at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Costco. In the United States, over 52,000 units are affected. LG is recalling only the 86-inch smart TVs with the model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA. Along with the serial number, the model number can be found on the back of the television. It is LG's recommendation to take down your TV, remove the accompanying stand, and keep it in a safe location away from children. Consumers can get in contact with LG Electronics by texting "STAND" to 256-888-9977, visiting www.lgecares.com/tvstand, or calling them at 1-800-243-0000, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET to begin the recall process or get more information.