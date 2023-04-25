Shrimp Recall Updated

A late February recall of shrimp has been expanded amid concerns the product could be underprocessed. Nearly two months after cans of shrimp sold at Walmart and other major retailers were recalled amid reports of the cans swelling, leaking, and bursting, Kawasho Foods USA Inc. on April 21 expanded its recall of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp.

The initial Feb. 26 recall only affected canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp with lot code LGC12W12E22. However, according to an update shared by the U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA), the New York-based company this month expanded the recall to now include all lots of the product, a decision that was made "n after receiving additional information from the Food and Drug Administration." The recalled shrimp product was packaged in a 4oz. with UPC 071140003909, which is listed on the back. The recalled product was distributed to retailers nationwide from December 2022 through April 2023 and sold at Walmart and other major retailers, including Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, and Albertsons. An image of the product can be found here.

The recall was originally issued "because of reported swelling, leaking, or bursting cans. There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens," the company shared in a recall notice. Such issues can lead to potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing botulism, a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves. Symptoms of foodborne botulism typically begin 12 to 36 hours after the toxin enters the body and include trouble swallowing or speaking, dry mouth, facial weakness on both sides of the face, blurred or double vision, trouble breathing, paralysis, and nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps, per the Mayo Clinic. Botulism may cause life-threatening symptoms, and it is advised that you seek urgent medical care if you suspect that you have botulism. Underprocessing issues can also result in other illnesses.

Although no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported at this time, due to the health risks associated with consumption of the recalled shrimp products, the FDA advised that consumers who purchased the product should not use it, "even if it does not look or smell spoiled." Consumers should instead return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.