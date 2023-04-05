Winnie the Pooh Product Recalled Over Choking Risk

Parents with Winnie the Pooh-obsessed kids are being made aware of a concerning new recall. John Lewis recalled its Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags last month after the product failed to meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005 and was found to pose a choking hazard to young children, according to UK's Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS).

The OPSS released a notice on March 13, 2023 to notify consumers of the recall. Per that notice, the recall affects various Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bags sold by John Lewis, including Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever (2pack) 0-6 Months, Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever (2pack) 6-12 Months, Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Exploring Sizes 0-6 Months, and Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Exploring Sizes 6-12 Months. The Disney brand sleeping bags feature images of the beloved character. Products affected by the recall include those with product codes 33030501, 33030502, 33030510, and 33030511. An image of the recalled sleeping bags can be viewed here.

The OPSS and John Lewis have advised consumers to immediately stop use of the sleeping bags, which were recalled due to choking hazards. It was discovered that the poppers on the bags can become unsecure and detach, creating a small part that can present a choking hazard to young children. Due to this, the sleeping bags do not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags should immediately stop using them. Per John Lewis, the product should be packaged up and returned to your local John Lewis & Partners branch for a full exchange or refund. The product can also be returned to your local Waitrose branch, along with your original order number enclosed in the package for a refund. In a statement, the company said, "We're very sorry that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."

The recall follows on the heels of the March 2 recall of the Winnie the Pooh Children's Bamboo Plates. Primark issued the recall after it was discovered the plates have elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde, which are toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects. No illnesses or other adverse reactions were reported in connection to the recalled product.