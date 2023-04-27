Pretzels Were Just Recalled

Consumers are being advised to be stay away from one favorite snack. Dakota Style Foods, Inc. issued a recall for its braided pretzels earlier this month after the product was found to contain milk, an ingredient that was not declared on the label and can pose a severe health risk to some consumers.

The recall for Hy-Vee 10oz Braided Pretzels in Honey Mustard, Dill Pickle, and d Salt and Vinegar flavors was initially issued on April 18, but was expanded just three days later to include dozens of other verities. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 21, the recall now includes pretzels that were distributed through retail stores in all lower 48 states and Alaska under various brand names, including Dakota Style, Best Choice, Four Brothers, Gelson's, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, PICS/Price Chopper, and Stadium Pretzels. Specific flavors included in the recall include Honey Mustard, Salt & Vinegar, and Dill Pickle. These pretzels were sold in 10-ounce, 4.5-ounce, and 2-ounce sizes in poly bag packaging. A number of lot codes, best by dates, and UPCs, can be located on the back of the package, are affected by the recall. The complete list of recalled pretzels, as well as identifying features, can be found here. The initial recall was expanded "after further testing discovered additional products containing milk were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk," per the FDA.

These products have been recalled because they may contain undeclared milk, making them a risk to those with a milk allergy or milk intolerance. Signs and symptoms of a milk allergy differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. They can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems, according to Mayo Clinic. Milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children and the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, known to cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Although no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled pretzels at this time, the FDA advised that consumers who purchased the recalled product not eat them. The pretzels should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.