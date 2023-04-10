Salads Sold at Publix Recalled Amid Listeria Concerns

Publix shoppers should do a quick inventory of their recent purchases. Due to possible listeria contamination, private label salad kit products produced by Fresh Express Incorporated and sold at Publix stores and other retailers in multiple states have been recalled, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 7.

The recall affects a limited quantity of three varieties of already-expired branded and private label salad kit products. Included in the recall are Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit (UPC 00071279309194, Use-By Date 4/2/2023), Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar (UPC 00071279306049, Use-By Date 4/2/2023), and Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit (UPC 00071279309194, Use-By Date 3/31/2023). All products affected by the recall carry Product Code GO75. The recalled salad kits were distributed through retailers in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The complete list of recalled products, along with identifying features and codes, as well as images, can be found here.

The recalled salad kits were produced at the company's Morrow, Georgia facility. The recall was initiated after "a random sample test of a single salad kit with a Use-By Date of March 31, 2023, collected by the Georgia Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for the Listeria pathogen," per the FDA. Listeria monocytogenes is the bacterium that can cause listeria infection, a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. In some cases, it can be fatal.

Due to the health risk associated with these products, consumers should not eat the recalled products, which should be thrown away. The FDA said retailers have been instructed to ensure the recalled products are removed from all inventories. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall comes amid a larger recall of lettuce issued by Revolution Farms, LLC on April 5 affecting products packed between March 3, 2023 and March 11, 2023 that have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The lettuce was sold to various retailers and food distributors, including Meijer stores and Gordon Food Service, in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Revolution Farms, LLC expanded the recall on April 6 to include all products sold under the Revolution Farms brand. The complete list of recalled products can be found here.