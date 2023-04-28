Sandwich Recall Issued

Anyone who packed a sandwich for lunch may need to find something else to eat. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers this week to two related recalls of Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches. Both recalls – one issued by GHSW, LLC. and another issued by GH Foods – were issued due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, the products containing sesame, an ingredient not declared on the label.

In both recalls, affected Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches were packaged in 8.55 oz clear plastic clamshells, with UPC 8 2676615584 2. The recall affects those sandwiches with sell-by dates up to and including 4/29/23. The Sell-by Date is located on the front of the packet. The first of the two recalls were issued by GH Foods CA, LLC and only affects products that were shipped to Ralphs stores in California. GHSW, LLC's recall impacts Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches that were shipped to Dillon stores in Kansas, Baker's stores in Nebraska, Gerbes stores in Missouri, as well as Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana. The sandwiches were shipped to these stores from Jan. 1 through April 24. Images of the recalled products can be found by clicking here.

The two recalls were initiated after it was discovered during an "internal review/audit that sesame in the bread was not declared as an allergen. Sesame was always an ingredient and should have been declared as an allergen starting January 1, 2023, as it was added to the list of the major food allergens," per the FDA. According to FARE, "products manufactured prior to 2023 may still contain unlabeled sesame and will remain on store shelves until replaced by new inventory." The outlet said that sesame is the ninth most common food allergy among children and adults in the U.S. Symptoms of an allergic reaction can vary from mild to severe and include hives and in severe cases, anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Although there have been no reports of illnesses in connection to the recalls, the FDA said the two companies are advising consumers "with any sesame concerns or allergies" not to eat the recalled sandwiches. These sandwiches can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Receipts are not required for the return. Those with concerns or questions can contact the company at 888-449-9386 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.