Krispy Kreme Adds New Doughnut Collection to Menu Perfect for Summer

The Krispy Kreme menu is buzzing with a new addition that is sure to have fans swarming their local restaurant this month! The iconic doughnut chain is prepping for the hot summer months by introducing a new summer-perfect doughnut collection, the Oh, Honey! Collection, which marks the brand's first-ever honey doughnuts!

The new collection includes three delightful doughnuts, such as the Honey Pull Apart Doughnut. The unique creation is perfect for sharing, as it features glazed, light and airy honey doughnut clusters drizzled with salted honey icing. Also included in the collection is the Honey Bee Doughnut, which takes one of Krispy Kreme's famed Original Glazed doughnuts and dips it in yellow icing. The doughnut is then decorated with black buttercream and two mini cookie "wings" to resemble a bee. The third and final new doughnut is the Honey Cake Doughnut, a glazed Sour Cream Cake doughnut drizzled with honey icing and finished with an oat crisp topping.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"Our innovation team has been hard at work to create our first-ever honey doughnut collection. And so have honeybees!" Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "So, help the honeybees by planting the flower seeds that we give you when you buy these delicious doughnuts."

In introducing the new Oh, Honey! Collection, Krispy Kreme is also undertaking an initiative to help bees. Each Honey Lover's Dozen will come with bee-friendly wildflower seed paper for fans to plant, while supplies last. Krispy Kreme will also plant flower gardens at select shops to create more bee-friendly environments and also "celebrate and thank organizations that advocate for and practice stewardship for bees year-round." Debra Tomaszewski, founder of the Planet Bee Foundation, noted, "pollinator education and environmental stewardship is inter-generational, and we're determined to prove it. From working with corporations and companies like Krispy Kreme to students in schools, we are all responsible for the care of our environment."

The Honey Bee and Honey Cake doughnuts are available to add to your dozen and in the Honey Lover's Dozen. The Honey Pull Apart Doughnut, meanwhile, is available individually and in a special 4-doughnut package. The new doughnut collection is now available at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide for a limited time alongside the new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection, which was brought to the menu for a limited time through a partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.