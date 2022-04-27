Krispy Kreme Adds New Doughnuts Inspired by Fan-Favorite Cereal

✖

Krispy Kreme may be well-known for its delicious Original Glazed Doughnut, but the beloved doughnut chain is proving that it is a powerhouse of innovation with its latest doughnut collection. Krispy Kreme on Monday announced its first-ever cereal milk flavored glaze, a key part of its new limited-time collection brought to life through a partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection is composed of three new doughnuts that are packed with delicious cereal milk flavor. Up first in the collection is the new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut, a light and airy doughnut that is covered in the all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze, which is made with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. The Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Cream Cheese takes the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut and adds Cream Cheese Icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces. It is also sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. The new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche, meanwhile, swaps the Cream Cheese Icing for Dulce de Leche icing.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is great and we know there's a lot of desire for cereal milk inspired treats," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "The creamy, cinnamony glaze on our light, fluffy doughnut is a great new taste combination that our fans will love!"

Customers who order the new doughnuts will be treated to more than just a mouthful of flavor. The new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection is available individually or by the boxful in a limited-edition cereal box-inspired dozen box, which, true to Cinnamon Toast Crunch form, features a word search on the back. The new doughnut collection is now available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.

The collection marks the second time the beloved doughnut shop has partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Back in 2021, the two teamed up to introduce Krispy Kreme's first-ever cinnamon rolls, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. While cinnamon rolls were initially a limited-edition menu item, Krispy Kreme earlier this month brought back the Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll as a permanent menu item, though it is only available to order on "Cinnamon Sundays," or every Sunday, at shops, online, and via delivery individually or in a special four-pack.