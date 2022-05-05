McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sweet Treat

✖

Mornings are about to get a little bit brighter for McDonald's lovers, because the Golden Arches just brought back a fan-favorite pastry item perfect for pairing with coffee. Returning to the McCafé Bakery for a limited time beginning this month, the famed Glazed Pull Apart Donut is officially making its return after many months away.

For those unfamiliar with the popular menu item, the Glazed Pull Apart Donut offers a unique twist on a classic donut, as it is a cluster of seven light and airy donuts that can easily be pulled apart. This makes them perfect for sharing, dunking, or simply a less messy treat. The Glazed Pull Apart Donut is coated in a delightful, sweet glaze and, per McDonald's, pairs perfectly a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee, which makes the perfect dunking medium.

The Glazed Pull Apart Donut is making its return after first debuting on McCafé Bakery menu back in September 2021. At the time, McDonald's promised guests that the treat would bring "bites of joy," and while the Glazed Pull Apart Donut did just that, quickly cementing its place as a fan-favorite, its time on the menu was short-lived. When it was added to the menu, the Glazed Pull Apart Donut debuted as the first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, meaning that it was never intended to stick around. However, after a lengthy hiatus, Chew Boom confirmed that the treat is now available to order at participating McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time. The Golden Arches did not say when exactly the pastry will again enter retirement.

The Glazed Pull Apart Donut is among the newest additions to McDonald's McCafé, which first opened its doors in Melbourne, Australia in 1993. In the decades since opening, it has expanded to a number of countries, with the menu now boasting lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, blended ice frappes, and smoothies as well as select food items. McCafé coffees including lattes, cappuccinos and mochas were added to the U.S. national menu in 2009. The beloved fast food chain expanded the McCafé with the introduction of the McCafé Bakery lineup in October 2020. The lineup included the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll, a lineup that has since expanded with both permanent and limited-time offerings.

Along with its McCafé menu, McDonald's also boasts an expansive breakfast menu. That menu got its start back in 1971 with the introduction of the now-legendary Egg McMuffin. Over the years, the breakfast menu has grown with new items, like with breakfast burritos in 1991 and McGriddles in 2005.