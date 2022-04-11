Krispy Kreme Offering Sweet Deal on Glazed Doughnut Dozens

✖

Krispy Kreme is helping guests kick their mornings off right by bringing home a dozen doughnuts at an extra low price. The fan-favorite doughnut shop is offering a sweet new deal, allowing guests to score a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for a discounted price every Wednesday.

The Glazed dozen deal comes as gas prices continue to soar, with Krispy Kreme sharing that it is tapping into its "strategic doughnut reserve" to help guests keep a few extra bucks in their pocket. Each Wednesday, Krispy Kreme will price a dozen Original Glaze Doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States on the Monday at the beginning of the week. The deal kicks off on Wednesday, April 13, with Krispy Kreme handing out dozens for just $4.11. The deal is set to conclude on May 4.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we're lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family."

Throughout the duration of the deal, guests will be able to get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, in participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app. Krispy Kreme will announce the weekly price for a dozen of Original Glazed Doughnuts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and also at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

The new deal comes as Krispy Kreme stocks its menu with plenty of new items. Earlier in April, Krispy Kreme rolled out its new spring doughnut collection, with features the new Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut, Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut, and Mini Strawberries & Kreme Egg Doughnuts, as well as the return of the fan-favorite mini Chick Doughnut. The spring collection is available nationwide.