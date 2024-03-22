Princess Eugenie Shares King Charles Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

Princess Eugenie has shared an update on King Charles III's health, amid his ongoing cancer battle. On Thursday, Eugenie was in attendance at the Elephant Family's Little Egg Hunt, in support of The Elephant Family nonprofit organization.

During the event, Eugenie spoke with ITV reporter Chris Shipm, who asked about the King and his current health status. "Thank you for asking. He's doing well," the 33-year-old princess replied, per footage shared on X (formerly Twitter). "He'd also be very proud today because the Elephant Family is very close to his heart too."

The King’s niece, Princess Eugenie, has been asked about her uncle’s health today.

He is “doing well” she said of King Charles as Eugenie was promoting the charity @elephantfamily (which was founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand) 🐘 🐘 pic.twitter.com/oOxPvLCGrp — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 21, 2024

The Elephant Family was founded by Mark Shand, Queen Camilla's late brother. The annual Little Egg Hunt — and outdoor art exhibition — is one of its main fundraising campaigns, according to Us Weekly, and helps raise funds for the organization's work in environmental conservation. Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is a patron of the Elephant Family.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early February. The type of cancer has not been revealed, but a Palace rep did confirm that it is not prostate cancer, as many had thought this based on the King's recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In his first public comments on his father's cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry shared that he "jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could." The Duke of Sussex went on to say, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that." While he was open about the experience of rushing to his father's said, Harry chose not to share any further details about the diagnosis, saying, "That stays between me and him."