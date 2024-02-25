King Charles Reads Get Well Cards in Video Message Amid More Drama With Prince Harry

King Charles and his sons have been locked in plenty of drama to start 2024. Not only is the family still at odds, with Prince Harry and Prince William barely acknowledging each other, but the king has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

While Harry promptly visited his father's side and William delivered a comment on his father's condition, it seems that the public's reaction has tugged King Charles' heartstrings a bit.

Posting to social media to close the week, Charles read through a bevy of get-well cards from people sharing words of support after his cancer diagnosis. "The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis," the post's caption read. "Thank you to all those who have written in."

According to the caption in the video, Buckingham Palace received over 7,000 letters and cards from across the globe. "Many share their own experiences with cancer. Others offer good wishes and advice for a speedy recovery," the video shares. "To everyone who took the time to write Thank you. As His Majesty has said 'such thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.'"

King Charles 'Reduced to Tears' Over Public Response to His Cancer Diagnosishttps://t.co/1US8E9zBmk — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) February 22, 2024

Charles admitted that the wealth of messages got him in his emotions, saying they reduced him to tears. Days before the video was posted, the king made one of his first public appearances since the diagnosis.