Sarah Ferguson Faces Health Setback in Wake of Breast Cancer Treatment

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has more unfortunate news to share. As the BBC reported, Ferguson has been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. This news comes on the heels of Ferguson, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, being diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Instagram, Ferguson shared the news with her followers. She explained that this was her second cancer diagnosis "within a year" and that they discovered melanoma when she was receiving treatment for breast cancer. Fergie's Instagram post began, "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery."

The duchess added that the diagnosis naturally came as a "shock" but that she is "in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support." She went on to write that she hopes that her experience will serve as a learning lesson to others to stay vigilant about their health. Ferguson stressed the "importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma." The Duchess of York ended her message by sharing her gratitude to the medical teams that have supported her through these two diagnoses.

Fergie wrote, "I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support." As Ferguson stated, she opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2023.

At the time, she shared that she had undergone surgery, which was a success, and that she was recovering at her home in Windsor. The duchess was also told that her prognosis was good since they caught the illness early. Ferguson's spokesperson released a statement thanking the medical team, and said, "She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."