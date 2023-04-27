How to Watch the Coronation of King Charles III Without Cable

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The coronation of Charles III might be the biggest worldwide TV event of the year. You can watch it in the U.S. even if you don't have cable. We'll tell you how.

It's almost here: Charles III soon will be formally crowned as the monarch of the United Kingdom in what will likely be the biggest televised event of the year. The pomp and circumstance -- think processions, blessings, a formal coronation and a concert, plus lots of coverage on who's coming and who's sitting where), happens in London, natch. And it comes on the heels of son Prince Harry (who will be there, unlike wife Meghan Markle) releasing the unflattering, tell-all memoir Spare. If you're interested in watching this historic event, but don't have cable, there are streaming options available to catch the royal coronation of King Charles.

How to watch:

Stream King Charles' coronation on Hulu, $70 a month

When is the coronation of Charles III?

On Saturday, May 6, the coronation will appear live on BBC starting at 11 a.m. in London, or 6 a.m. ET. The ceremony will likely last hours.

What happens at the coronation?

Though Charles technically is already the king -- that happened automatically after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022 -- a formal coronation is traditional. Before the coronation, the king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will travel to Westminster Abbey via a carriage called the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, drawn by six Windsor Grey horses. This part of the procession is known as the King's Procession. Then they will switch to a new carriage with eight horses, and parade around historic locations in London. Finally, they will end up at Buckingham Palace, where the formal ceremony will begin.

Who's invited to Charles' coronation?

Other members of the royal family, representatives from the Church of England, and leaders from all over the world will be in attendance.

Will any celebrities be there?

There are unlikely to be any celebrities at the formal royal ceremony. However, the day after the coronatio,n on Sunday, May 7, there will be a coronation concert featuring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Take That. Many celebrities turned down King Charles' invitation to perform at this concert. The concert and the coronation will both be livestreamed on major streaming platforms and live on BBC.

How to watch the royal coronation

A subscription to Hulu Live TV offers access to all major channels airing the royal coronation, including ABC. Plus, Hulu + Live TV can now be bundled with ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN+. You'll also get access to more than 65 other live and on demand channels with live sports, news and entertainment.

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV and watch the coronation of Charles III, $70 a month

Other ways to watch

Other live TV streaming programs are out there too, such as Sling TV. It's offering a deal to get $20 off your first month when you sign up for Sling Blue. Your first month will be $20 a month and then $40 a month after that, without the need for a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.

Watch the coronation on Sling TV, $20 for your first month

FuboTV is a more sports-centric streaming service. So if you want to watch the royal coronation, but also want to keep up with the latest MLB and NBA games while you're at it, FuboTV is probably your best bet. Did we mention that it gives you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

Watch sports live at FuboTV with a seven-day free trial, then starting at $75 a month

The best TV deals ahead of the coronation

Looking for a brand-new television for all your pomp-watching needs? See the King Charles' coronation on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

