Stanley Has Its Famous Tumblers in a Brand-New Spring Color

We love Stanley tumblers. They have been the center of attention since they started going viral on TikTok in 2021, usurping the Hydro Flask's reign as the trendy cup of the internet, with their limited-edition colors that people just can't resist. Speaking of which, as of right now, you can get either a 30-ounce or 40-ounce Soft Matte Quencher H.20 Flowstate tumbler in Stanley's latest color release, Orchid. But you better hurry, because the tumblers sell out super fast when the brand releases a new color.

Get the latest Stanley tumbler in the new Orchid color:

The Orchid color is the first purple-hued tone for Stanley's Soft Matte collection, which also includes colors like Dune, Red Rust, Stormy Sea, Bay Leaf and Shale. The cups are soft to the touch, too, with an elegant silicone finish that makes them easier to grip.

And hey, it's not just the influencer appeal that makes Stanley cups so popular. They're high quality, stainless-steel tumblers that keep liquids hot or cold for hours. Not only that, the huge tumblers still manage to fit into most cars' cupholders, even with their handles. If you're committed to drinking more water, Stanley cups are a great (and trendy) way to stay hydrated.

Stanley Soft Matte Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler

The outside of this Soft Matte Quencher tumbler from Stanley feels velvety-smooth but looks ultra-modern and refined. The included rotating Flowstate lid with superior leak resistance means you can drink with or without a straw. Everything is dishwasher-safe and made from recycled stainless steel and other sustainable materials. Reviewers love it, too.

"I love my Quencher cup. It goes with me everywhere and has completely changed my water intake habits. I went from drinking sometimes no water in a day to at least finishing half my cup -- most days I drink the whole thing and refill. Totally worth the money. I plan on buying more!" wrote one reviewer.

You'll definitely want to buy the tumbler in the brand new Orchid color, which might go out of stock pretty quickly -- so, hurry. You can get the cups in either 30-ounce or 40-ounce sizes.

Stanley Soft Matte Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40-ounce tumbler, $50

Stanley Soft Matte Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 30-ounce tumbler, $40

