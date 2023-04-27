Can Anyone Actually Afford Anything From the Goop Mother's Day Gift Guide? You Might Be Surprised
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand is known for being over the top with its gift guides. But some of the items on its Mother's Day guide are more affordable than you might think.
Goop, the massive wellness and business empire created by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, often releases gift guides for each holiday -- and Mother's Day is no different. While some of the products on the Goop Mother's Day gift guide come at a ridiculously high price (like a dozen roses for $124, a Chanel tweed purse for $6,950, a set of tumbler glasses for nearly a thousand dollars or a chunky chain necklace for $9,000), there are affordable options, too. And honestly, some of them are really cute.
Our faves from the Goop Mother's Day gift guide:
- Carrière Frères waterlily candle, $85'
- Crystal Cadence sound healing oracle deck set, $56
- Goop Beauty rose quartz soothing face massage roller, $14 (down from $45)
Whether for her $1 reward after being found not liable for a ski crash or over her oft-criticized comments on detox and diet, Gwyneth Paltrow tends to get a big reaction from the public that's mixed at best. But you can't argue with Goop's huge and continued success, and you can't say the items that it sells aren't high-quality, luxurious and attractive. The mom in your life will love any of the products on Goop's Mother's Day guide, and so will you.
Also, Goop is also partnering with Baby2Baby to provide diapers to families in need. With a $25 Mother's Day diaper donation, you can support more moms and babies who struggle to make ends meet. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the organization.
Jaymes Paper Mother's Day 6-pack stationery
The neutral tones and elegant designs are perfect for a Mother's Day card. They're certified by the Forest Stewardship Council to contain premium, responsibly sourced cardstock. Each card is 4.25 inches by 5.5 inches.
Jaymes Paper Mother's Day 6-pack stationery, $40
Molly J Chill botanical gummies
These aren't just delicious gummies (in flavors like elderflower grapefruit, pomegranate and pear ginger). They're also formulated with magnesium, L-theanine and GABA, which can help you relax. You get nine in a box.
Molly J chill botanical gummies, $38
Goopglow Morning Skin super powder
This Goopglow super powder is like drinking a fancy glass of orange juice every day. Add a packet each morning to eight ounces of water to prevent signs of aging and reduce the effects of free radicals. It contains ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, grapeseed proanthocyanidins, CoQ10, lutein and zeaxanthin. It's a great way to supercharge each day, and if your mom is a health nut, she'll probably love it.
Goopglow Morning Skin super powder, $60
Kora Organics renewing hand and body wash
This soap can be used as a hand soap or a body soap. It gently cleanses with plant-derived ingredients and contains truly exotic botanicals and ingredients, like cauliflower mushroom, aloe, noni fruit and murumuru oil. Mom will love the herbaceous scent and how soft it makes her skin.
Kora Organics renewing hand and body wash, $48
Carrière Frères waterlily candle
Okay, it's an $85 candle. But it's an $85 candle that was created in partnership with the Paris National Museum of Natural History and is inspired by the waterlilies of the Trocadéro gardens during Paris's 1889 world's fair. It comes in a gorgeous base, too, which would make it a great gift.
Carrière Frères waterlily candle, $85
Goop Beauty "The Martini" emotional detox bath soak
This bath soak is called "The Martini," which is what the last take of the day is called in the filmmaking industry. Infused with Himalayan pink salt, the mix is made with Epsom salts, chia seed oil, passionflower, valerian root, myrrh, Australian sandalwood and wild-crafted frankincense. The smell will definitely help a busy mother unwind.
Goop Beauty "The Martini" emotional detox bath soak, $40
Crystal Cadence sound healing oracle deck set
This is a unique gift: each illustrated card from this beautiful deck has a QR code on the back, which can be used to hear the sounds of various soothing crystal-infused alchemy bowls. The set comes with 48 cards, a selenite palm stone and a lavender carrying case. This item is exclusive to Goop.
Crystal Cadence sound healing oracle deck set, $56
Goop Home 10" and 12" frypan
This set comes right in at $100, but it's worth the higher price tag. These gorgeous pans are a creamy ecru color and come with gold-plated handles. They are made entirely from nontoxic, nonstick, dishwasher-safe materials with a coating that is derived from sand. There are no "forever" chemicals here that could leach onto you or your mom's food -- no PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium. They're damage-resistant and won't release any harmful fumes.
Goop Home 10" and 12" frypan set, $100
Goopgenes clean nourishing lip balm trio
Clean makeup is all the rage, and Goop has great deals on it. This set boasts three lip balms made from coconut, argan, castor seed, jojoba and sunflower oils, as well as pomegranate extract and shea butter. There are two different sets: one with cooler tints like peony and tomato, the other with warmer tints like rose and garnet, and both come with the original clear balm too. Plus, they're consumer-tested and dermatologist-approved.
Goop Beauty Goopgenes clean nourishing lip balm trio, $48
Rose quartz soothing face massage roller
This face roller promotes circulation, cools your skin and can help reduce puffiness and even the appearance of under-eye bags. And it's made with real rose quartz, too. It feels wonderful to use, and at that price, you and your mom will want one.
Goop Beauty rose quartz soothing face massage roller, $14 (down from $45)