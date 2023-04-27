Can Anyone Actually Afford Anything From the Goop Mother's Day Gift Guide? You Might Be Surprised

Jaymes Paper Mother's Day 6-pack stationery (Photo: Goop) The neutral tones and elegant designs are perfect for a Mother's Day card. They're certified by the Forest Stewardship Council to contain premium, responsibly sourced cardstock. Each card is 4.25 inches by 5.5 inches. Jaymes Paper Mother's Day 6-pack stationery, $40 $40 at Goop prevnext

Molly J Chill botanical gummies (Photo: Goop) These aren't just delicious gummies (in flavors like elderflower grapefruit, pomegranate and pear ginger). They're also formulated with magnesium, L-theanine and GABA, which can help you relax. You get nine in a box. Molly J chill botanical gummies, $38 $38 at Goop prevnext

Goopglow Morning Skin super powder (Photo: Goop) This Goopglow super powder is like drinking a fancy glass of orange juice every day. Add a packet each morning to eight ounces of water to prevent signs of aging and reduce the effects of free radicals. It contains ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, grapeseed proanthocyanidins, CoQ10, lutein and zeaxanthin. It's a great way to supercharge each day, and if your mom is a health nut, she'll probably love it. Goopglow Morning Skin super powder, $60 $60 at Goop prevnext

Kora Organics renewing hand and body wash (Photo: Wayfair) This soap can be used as a hand soap or a body soap. It gently cleanses with plant-derived ingredients and contains truly exotic botanicals and ingredients, like cauliflower mushroom, aloe, noni fruit and murumuru oil. Mom will love the herbaceous scent and how soft it makes her skin. Kora Organics renewing hand and body wash, $48 $48 at Goop prevnext

Carrière Frères waterlily candle (Photo: Goop) Okay, it's an $85 candle. But it's an $85 candle that was created in partnership with the Paris National Museum of Natural History and is inspired by the waterlilies of the Trocadéro gardens during Paris's 1889 world's fair. It comes in a gorgeous base, too, which would make it a great gift. Carrière Frères waterlily candle, $85 $85 at Goop prevnext

Goop Beauty "The Martini" emotional detox bath soak (Photo: Goop) This bath soak is called "The Martini," which is what the last take of the day is called in the filmmaking industry. Infused with Himalayan pink salt, the mix is made with Epsom salts, chia seed oil, passionflower, valerian root, myrrh, Australian sandalwood and wild-crafted frankincense. The smell will definitely help a busy mother unwind. Goop Beauty "The Martini" emotional detox bath soak, $40 $40 at Goop prevnext

Crystal Cadence sound healing oracle deck set (Photo: Goop) This is a unique gift: each illustrated card from this beautiful deck has a QR code on the back, which can be used to hear the sounds of various soothing crystal-infused alchemy bowls. The set comes with 48 cards, a selenite palm stone and a lavender carrying case. This item is exclusive to Goop. Crystal Cadence sound healing oracle deck set, $56 $56 at Goop prevnext

Goop Home 10" and 12" frypan (Photo: Goop) This set comes right in at $100, but it's worth the higher price tag. These gorgeous pans are a creamy ecru color and come with gold-plated handles. They are made entirely from nontoxic, nonstick, dishwasher-safe materials with a coating that is derived from sand. There are no "forever" chemicals here that could leach onto you or your mom's food -- no PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium. They're damage-resistant and won't release any harmful fumes. Goop Home 10" and 12" frypan set, $100 $100 at Goop prevnext

Goopgenes clean nourishing lip balm trio (Photo: Goop) Clean makeup is all the rage, and Goop has great deals on it. This set boasts three lip balms made from coconut, argan, castor seed, jojoba and sunflower oils, as well as pomegranate extract and shea butter. There are two different sets: one with cooler tints like peony and tomato, the other with warmer tints like rose and garnet, and both come with the original clear balm too. Plus, they're consumer-tested and dermatologist-approved. Goop Beauty Goopgenes clean nourishing lip balm trio, $48 $48 at Goop prevnext