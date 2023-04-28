Celebrate The Coronation of King Charles with These Wild Royal Finds on Amazon
Calling all Anglophiles! The coronation is almost here. On Saturday, May 6, Charles III will be formally crowned as the monarch of the United Kingdom in a British tradition dating back centuries. Many people, including us Yanks, love watching the elaborate traditions (and potential drama) of the royal family. But did you know that stores, including Amazon, are selling merchandise in honor of King Charles's coronation? Well, they are. And if you want to get in on the fun, you can purchase some of these coronation memorabilia items right now.
Royal finds on Amazon ahead of the coronation:
Not only are there T-shirts, pillows, broaches, bags, candles and cups decorated with the new British king's face, but former Apple designer Jony Ive also created a custom coronation emblem for the historic event. It's printed on many coronation souvenirs and gifts. Buckingham Palace also released a brand-new royal crown emoji and hashtags for use all over social media to commemorate the day.
King Charles life-size cardboard cutout with easel stand
Do you ever wish King Charles III were there with you? No? Well, you can have him anyway with a life-size cutout of the new British monarch. It arrives folded and ready for you to put up. His royal highness never looked so realistic. Amazon has multiple cutout options of Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, available.
Wow Cutouts King Charles life-size cardboard cutout with easel stand, $60
You can also get a pack of 10 King Charles cardboard masks, which would be great for an ironic (or not-so-ironic) coronation party.
Yiqao 10-pack King Charles coronation cardboard masks, $9
King Charles III coronation invite 16" x 16" throw pillow
If you're reading this, you probably didn't get a formal invitation to the coronation of King Charles. Alas! But you can get a copy of the invite -- on a throw pillow. All the regalia actually looks pretty cottagecore, right? Plus, it's 100% sewn polyester fabric and features a double-sided print.
UK Royal King Charles III coronation invite 16" x 16" throw pillow, $24
But hey, if you're feeling snarky instead of sentimental, there's a pillow for you too. This one reads "I wasn't invited either" and is decorated with a red royal crown. It's also bigger and lower in price.
Not Invited Either King Charles coronation 18" x 18" throw pillow, $22
King Charles III commemorative mug
This is the coronation emblem created by former Apple designer Jony Ive, and I actually, genuinely love it. It's minimalist, clean and understated without being simplistic. The mug is made of strong ceramic, making it shatter-resistant, stain-resistant and heat-resistant. Patriotic Brits or British-loving Americans would love having this coffee cup in their collection.
Uwariloy King Charles III commemorative mug, $15 after coupon
You can also get a tasteful lawn flag with the same emblem against the Union Jack if you're interested in showing off your British pride to all your friends and neighbors.
Jobbe King Charles coronation Union Jack 12.5" x 18' garden flag, $9
King Charles coronation 68-piece party decoration set
You don't need an excuse to have a UK-themed party, but the coronation is a pretty good one. This party supply set comes with cups, dinner plates, dessert plates and napkins to serve up to 16 people. All you need is to make fish 'n' chips or bangers and mash, and you're ready to party. Don't forget the digestive "biscuits" for dessert.
Balleenshiny King Charles coronation 68-piece party decoration set, $19 after coupon
If you're inspired by The Great British Bake-Off and want to make your own cakes for dessert, buy these coronation cake toppers to go with them. And don't forget to buy some of these giant bow headbands designed with the UK flag. Your inner Spice Girl is calling to you.
- Balleenshiny King Charles coronation 8-count cake topper decorations, $6 after coupon
- Oluk 4-count Union Jack giant bow hairbands, $13 after coupon
King Charles III Coronation deck of playing cards
Now here's a deck of cards with a real, living king on them. Play spades, blackjack, rummy, war or poker with this royal souvenir pack of cards -- or do fancy card tricks and show off your magic skills. If you lose a poker game with this deck, you can just blame King Charles III.
Elgate King Charles III Coronation deck of playing cards, $10
King Charles Coronation printed apron
God save the king -- and your Yorkshire pudding and Sunday roast in the oven. Whip up tasty British treats in the kitchen while sporting the newly crowned monarch and all his regalia. He'll keep your clothes safe from spills, splatters and flour. And if you don't like this photo, there are three other coronation-themed prints available.
Balleenshiny King Charles coronation printed apron, $7
Don't stop there. Give your entire kitchen a coronation-themed makeover. Get a commemorative ceramic plate and a collectible coronation-themed tea towel, all honoring the coronation of Charles III.
- Elgate King Charles III coronation 7.75" commemorative collectible plate, $25
- Elgate King Charles III coronation commemorative collectible cotton tea towel, $12 (down from $14)
Ohhh So British coronation coloring book
Get the kids in on the fun with a coronation-themed coloring book -- ahem, colouring book -- and they can enjoy 40 pages of crowns, jewels, tea cups, cakes, flags and more. It's designed by an actual British author named Sam Smith.
Ohhh So British coronation coloring book, $6
For whatever reason, Oxford Press is also releasing a coronation edition of the Bible. It's the King James Version, and in addition to the scripture inside, the Bible also features the King's royal cypher on the cover, a special gifting bookplate and four color images of Westminster Abbey, the coronation chair, King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The Holy Bible 2023 coronation edition from Oxford, $25
King Charles III coronation lippy cup and saucer set
The most British thing you can think of is tea, right? So, this tea cup with a saucer is the most authentic way to celebrate the royal coronation. And this is actually a really nice cup too, made from high-quality fine china designed with a gold-plated rim around the bottom. It comes in a gift box and is a thoughtful way to commemorate the first British monarch's coronation since 1953.
Elgate King Charles III coronation lippy cup and saucer set, $35
God Save the King Charles III coronation crown brooch
The crown jewels can be on full display via your lapel with this lovely golden decorative pin in honor of his majesty, King Charles III. You'll feel like you're a member of the royal family yourself, and you won't have to marry in or visit England to do it.
God Save the King Charles III coronation crown brooch, $12
You can also get this enamel pin, featuring Charles's face and royal British symbols, at the same price.
King Charles III coronation commemorative enamel pin, $12
Charles coronation party king T-shirt
This funny printed T-shirt has a touch of irreverence, but not too much. It's just the thing to wear while you're throwing back a couple of brews at the pub and watching a football game (think Ted Lasso, not NFL) with some buds on coronation day. It's available in 10 color options in men's, women's and youth sizes from XS to 3XL.
Team King Charles coronation party king t-shirt, $19
If you're looking for other coronation T-shirt options, you can get a similar funny T-shirt featuring a corgi (the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite) or a T-shirt with the official coronation logo, too.
- King Charles III coronation official logo T-shirt, $21