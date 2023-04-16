Meghan Markle's Reason for Declining Coronation Invite Reportedly Revealed

Prince Harry will be attending King Charles III's coronation solo. It was recently confirmed that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, would be staying behind in California with the couple's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Radar Online reported that Meghan declined to attend the event in order to keep the attention on the monarch.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wanted to avoid any drama during the momentous occasion. Additionally, an insider shared that she decided not to travel to the United Kingdom alongside Harry because she didn't want to steal any of the focus from Charles. The source said, "She just really doesn't want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye." They added, "Meghan doesn't want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather. She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision [not to attend the coronation] will be seen as an unselfish one." The insider also noted that Meghan reportedly felt as though "it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty."

In the months leading up to Charles' coronation, there was much talk about the roles that the king's son and daughter-in-law would have during the big event. At first, there was speculation about whether the pair would even be invited. Once they were reportedly invited, it became a question of whether they would actually make an appearance. Buckingham Palace later confirmed that Harry would be attending Charles' coronation, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. A close friend of the prince's told PEOPLE that he "wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life."

At the same time, they confirmed that Meghan would not be attending the event. Shortly after it was confirmed that Meghan wouldn't be attending, rumors began to swirl. Some reported that the Duchess of Sussex decided to stay in the United States in order to celebrate Archie's birthday, which also falls on May 6. In any case, Harry and Meghan likely won't be spending too much time apart amid Charles' coronation. The Duke of Sussex is only planning on attending the event and will reportedly head right back after.