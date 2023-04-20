King Charles' Coronation Concert Host Has a Sweet Connection to Queen Elizabeth

A familiar face is set to host King Charles III's coronation concert. PEOPLE reported that Hugh Bonneville, who has starred in Downton Abbey and the Paddington films, will host the event. Bonneville even has a sweet connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II, making him the perfect fit to host the special concert.

The coronation concert will take place at Windsor Castle the day after Charles is officially crowned at Westminster Abbey. On Thursday, the BBC confirmed that Bonneville would host the concert. As PEOPLE pointed out, the choice of host is all too fitting given Queen Elizabeth's own connection to Paddington. For her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, she appeared in a comedy sketch alongside Paddington Bear.

(Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Getty Images)

Bonneville more recently appeared with Queen Camilla in November for a tribute to the late monarch. In November, he joined Camilla to donate the Paddington Bear stuffed animals that were left as tributes to Elizabeth. In regards to hosting the coronation concert, Bonneville said, "I'm delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty's coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember."

The line-up for the coronation concert will include Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli. In addition to the singers, the coronation concert will also include a performance featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Mei Mac. The performance is courtesy of The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art, all of which are coming together for the first time in honor of Charles' coronation.

The BBC said in a statement about the event, "The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth." While Charles' coronation will officially fall on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, the concert will take place the following day on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which was Elizabeth's main residence in her later years. 20,000 people, including members of the public and select guests, are expected to be on hand for the concert. The BBC continued to share that the concert will feature "a broad mix of music spanning pop to classical, along with spoken word and dance performances reflecting arts and culture from around the UK and the wider Commonwealth."