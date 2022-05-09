Deli Meat Recalled

✖

Olympia Meats, a Portland, Oregon company, recalled over 860 pounds of pork deli meat because the packaging did not say the product contained pistachios. People with tree nut allergies could have severe reactions if they consume the product. The affected product was sent to Maine, Oregon, and Washington to be sold in stores and foodservice distribution.

The recall affects Olympia Provisions Mortadella Classica with Garlic & Spices, according to a notice published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The ready-to-eat products were mislabeled as Mortadella Classica products but instead contained Mortadella products with pistachios. The products were made between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13, 2022. The four-pound vacuum-packed chubs have best-by dates of 06-13-2022 and 07-14-2022 and batch codes 0422 and 0402. The establishment number "EST. 39928" is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. Click here to see a photo of the recalled product label.

Olympia Meats learned about the problem when a retail consumer complained that the meat had pistachios. The company then contacted the FSIS. The agency is concerned that the product could still be in consumers' refrigerators and urges consumers not to eat it. Consumers can return the product for a refund or throw it away. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the issue. Consumers with further questions can contact Mallory Pilcher, Head of Marketing for Olympia Meats, at 253-691-1792.

Tree nut allergies are among children's and adults' most common food allergies, notes FARE (Food Allergy Safety & Education). The typical tree nuts include walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Tree nuts can cause severe and potentially light-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. People with tree nut allergies should carry an epinephrine injection device, as it is the first treatment for anaphylaxis. The U.S. requires food packages to include labels for 18 different tree nuts. A tree nut allergy is also different from a peanut allergy.

