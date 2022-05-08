Whole Foods Recall Issued Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

✖

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a popular product sold in Whole Foods Market grocery stores all over the country. Bakkavor USA's Red Lentil Dal has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Customers are advised to examine their refrigerators closely, as the recalled products were sold in 49 states.

Bakkavor USA's Red Lentil Dal is produced in Charlotte, North Carolina and distributed in Whole Foods all over the U.S. According to the FDA, it was voluntarily recalled because of an issue with one of its ingredients -- the pickled curry cauliflower produced by Doux South Specialties, LLC. Doux South Specialties detected the possible contamination itself on April 19 and contacted Bakkavor USA, setting off the chain of recalls.

Bakkavor's Red Lentil Dal is sold in plastic trays in 12-ounce increments. You can identify recalled products by their "use by" date – April 15, April 17, April 18, April 19, April 22, April 24, April 25 and April 26. All will have the UPC code 1 95515 02394 8. Be aware that the recalled products were distributed in 49 states – all of them except for Hawaii.

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported as a result of this recall so far. Bakkavor and Doux South Specialties are investigating their processes to determine how this contamination happened and to prevent it from happening again. The FDA is investigating as well. Customers with questions can contact Whole Foods Market at 1-844-936-8255, but the phone lines are only open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can infect many different kinds of foods and cause illness in consumers. The average healthy adult will suffer mild short-term symptoms including a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea as a result of eating Listeria-infected food. However, pregnant women may experience miscarriages or stillbirths as a result of the infection, and children, elderly people and immunocompromised people are at a higher risk as well. In rare cases, infections can be fatal. Those worried they might have been infected should contact their doctor immediately.